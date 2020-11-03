Dorothy L. Nicholson Grussing, 'Bunnee" 67 of Worton, MD passed away on November 1, 2020 at home with her husband and daughter by her side.



Bunnee was born on April 5, 1953 in Ft. Dix, NJ, daughter of the late Robert and Geraldine Higgs Nicholson. She was raised in Still Pond and was a 1972 graduate of Kent County High School. Bunnee worked as a computer technician for Kent County Public School for over 30 years, retiring in 2016. In the summer she had worked for the Tastee-Freez, Clarks Store and for many years at Camp Fairlee. She enjoyed crocheting, flower gardening, swimming and riding with her husband on their Harley.



Bunnee is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jerry Grussing; children, Kristi L. McClanahan (Daniel) of Virginia, Keri S. Dymerski of Georgia and J. Brian Grussing (Danielle) of Chestertown, her sister, Sue Hague (Zeke) of Rock Hall; brothers Robert Nicholson (Robin) of Barclay and Dale Nicholson (Shirley "Beetle") of Rock Hall;12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 8 from 1 to 2 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Burial will be held privately.



