Captain Edwin James Black of Rock Hall, MD, made his final departure on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was 81. Born on July 14, 1938 in Darby, PA, he was the son of the late Robert Francis and Dorothy Helen Millen Black. He graduated from Lower Marion High School, class of 1958 and later obtained his captains license. Captain Eddie served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1956 to 1964 when he was honorably discharged. In his visits to Chestertown with the Parker brothers, he met and married Margaret A. Ashley Black and they made their home in Rock Hall. Capt. Black was a tugboat operator for Maritrans and Vane Brothers. He was a great gardener and loved to share his vegetables with family and friends. His biggest joy came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved cooking Sunday morning breakfasts, watching football, and sitting on his front porch. In addition to his wife of 57 years, he is survived by a daughter, Deborah Boege and her husband Greg of Worton, MD; a son, E. James Black Jr. and his wife Tammy of Rock Hall, MD; a sister, Dorothy Powell of El Paso, TX; a brother Frederick Miller and his wife Carrie of Jamestown, ND; four grandchildren, Austin, Allison, Avery and Grace and several cherished nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD where relatives and friends may call on Thursday, October 3, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 10, 2019