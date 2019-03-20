|
CHESTERTOWN - Carl W. LaDue, 98, of Chestertown, Md. passed away peacefully pn Friday, March 15, 2019 at Compass Hospice Center in Chestertown.
Carl was born in Rochester, NY, on Dec. 1, 1920. Graduated DeWitt Clinton High School, Bronx, NY, Class of 1938. Married his long time sweetheart Muriel Perry. Served honorably in the Army AirCorp in World War II. After serving his country, he had a long enjoyable career with National Airlines and later Pan-AM as a cargo manager. Retiring to Chestertown in 1977, he opened Second Chance Antiques.
He had a long wonderful life, enjoyed gardening, woodworking, spending quality time with family, and was an active member of the Pepper Steppers Square Dance Group for several years.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Muriel, who passed away in 1990. Survived by two sons: Robert D. LaDue (Alice), of Rock Hall and Ronald N. LaDue (Lydia), of Still Pond.
Upon his wishes, he was cremated and funeral services were private.
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 21, 2019