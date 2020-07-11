1/1
Carleton Sipple "Zip" Moore
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carleton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlton S. 'Zip' Moore, 83 of Galena, MD passed away on July 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Zip was born on August 24, 1936 in Millington, MD, son of the late Elwood D. and Minnie Sipple Moore. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. Zip began working for area farms including Bill and Ann Alexander, Southern States and Gimberling Farms and later for Amoco Chemical, Crown Zellerbach and James River. Zip enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing and spending time with his family.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, David, Jack, Noah, Wayne, Dukes and Ralph Moore and sisters, Louise Stazescski, Bessie Price, Doris Wallace and June Anderson.

Zip is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irene Conley Moore; daughters Carole Mulford (Joe) and Tracie Simon (Chris) both of Galena; grandsons, Trevor Mulford (Brooke), Benjamin Simon (Shannon) and Tannor Mulford (Natasha); sisters, Ann Grove of Felton, DE and Audrey Chance of Chesterville, MD; 5 great grandchildren Scarlett and River Mulford, Hayes Mulford, Shane and Macey Simon; sister in laws, Rosie, Patricia, Emily and Peachie Moore and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 19 from 3 to 5 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where a private funeral service will be held on Monday. Burial in Galena Cemetery.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions please wear a mask and social distancing is required.

Memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galena Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved