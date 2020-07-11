Carlton S. 'Zip' Moore, 83 of Galena, MD passed away on July 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.Zip was born on August 24, 1936 in Millington, MD, son of the late Elwood D. and Minnie Sipple Moore. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. Zip began working for area farms including Bill and Ann Alexander, Southern States and Gimberling Farms and later for Amoco Chemical, Crown Zellerbach and James River. Zip enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing and spending time with his family.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, David, Jack, Noah, Wayne, Dukes and Ralph Moore and sisters, Louise Stazescski, Bessie Price, Doris Wallace and June Anderson.Zip is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irene Conley Moore; daughters Carole Mulford (Joe) and Tracie Simon (Chris) both of Galena; grandsons, Trevor Mulford (Brooke), Benjamin Simon (Shannon) and Tannor Mulford (Natasha); sisters, Ann Grove of Felton, DE and Audrey Chance of Chesterville, MD; 5 great grandchildren Scarlett and River Mulford, Hayes Mulford, Shane and Macey Simon; sister in laws, Rosie, Patricia, Emily and Peachie Moore and many nieces and nephews.A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 19 from 3 to 5 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where a private funeral service will be held on Monday. Burial in Galena Cemetery.Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions please wear a mask and social distancing is required.Memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617