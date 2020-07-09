1/1
Carol Rybicki
1942 - 2020
Carol Marie Rybicki of Chestertown, MD died on July 7, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. She was 78.

Born in Chestertown, MD on March 23, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Olin and Edna Powell. After graduating from Chestertown High School, she attended Goldie Beacom College, from which she graduated in 1962. She went to work for Gates Engineering and worked as a secretary, a position from which she retired in 1985 after 25 years of service. Mrs. Rybicki also worked on her Rental Properties on the weekends.

She was a member of the Kennedyville United Methodist Church. In her free time, Mrs. Rybicki enjoyed sewing, painting the rental houses, and hosting Sunday dinners for her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Joy Taylor (Steve) of Millington, MD; a son, John Robert Rybicki of Chestertown, MD; a sister, Lydia Darlene Pratt of Chestertown, MD; and grandchildren Noah and Delaney Taylor, both of Millington, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Henry Rybicki in 2001; her sisters, Carolyn Burrows and Sharon Johnston; and a brother, Olin Powell.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 12 at the Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 W. Cypress St. Millington, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Kennedyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kennedyville United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of Kent County.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fellows Family Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in Kent County News on Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
(410) 928-5311
