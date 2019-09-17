|
Carolyn H. Crew, 79 of Middletown, DE formerly of Betterton, MD died September 17, 2019 in Christiana Hospital.
Mrs. Crew was born on May 25, 1940, daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Smith Maykut. She was raised in Wilmington where she was a graduate of Conrad High School. Carolyn's family had a summer home at Betterton Beach where she made it her home. She and her father owned and operated Maykut Partnership, building Kent Plaza and many other properties.
Carolyn was a member of the Betterton Homemakers and had served several terms as president of the C. Henry Price American Legion Auxiliary.
She was known as a kind, loving, generous friend that was always fun to be with and enjoyed traveling, cruises, puzzles and time with her grandchildren who called her Babcia.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Maykut.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 29 years Mark Crew; the love of her life was her son, Mark Nester (Carolyn) of Cranford, NJ and her grandchildren, Aiden, Brady and Keira; numerous cousins, aunts, friends and former husband, Richard Nester.
Per Carolyn's wishes service will be held privately.
Memorials may be offered to Seasons's Hospice at Christiana Hospital, 220 Continental Dr., #101, Newark, DE, 19713
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 19, 2019