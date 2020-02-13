|
Carolyn Hamran Pape, 'Cy' 68 of Millington, MD passed away at home on February 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Carolyn was born on September 23, 1951 in Trenton, NJ, daughter of the late John F. and Margaret Zbell Hamran. She was raised on a dairy farm in Hamilton Township, NJ until her marriage in 1976 when she moved to Fairless Hills, PA. Carolyn was a secretary for St. Frances Cabrini School for 15 years. In 2008, Carolyn and her husband moved to Millington. She loved spending time with her family.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother John Hamran.
Mrs. Pape is survived by her husband of 43 years, George John Pape, children, Rebecca VanOrden (William) of Temple, PA, Amy Pape (Jeremy O'Neill) of Royersford, PA, Matthew Pape (Carolynn) of Middletown, DE and Vicki Pape of Millington, MD; a sister in law Barbara Hamran of Gordonsville, VA; a niece Jennifer Harrison (Dave) of Annapolis, MD and 10 grandchildren, Gina, Jadyn, Renly, Ava, Ella, Hunter, Mason, Wayne, Gabriella and Avery.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, February 22 at 12:30 pm in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 508 High St. Chestertown, MD. 21620
Memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD. 21617, Community Fire Co. Millington, PO Box 255, Millington, MD 21651 or Galena Lions Club, PO Box 141, Galena, MD 21635
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L.
Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 20, 2020