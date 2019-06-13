Home

Carolyn M.C. Pedicone Obituary
LARGO, Fla. - Carolyn Marie Coleman Pedicone, 64, born Dec. 23, 1954, passed on May 28, 2019.
Carolyn was received into the Lord's home peacefully after a long fight with cancer. Born in Chestertown, she relocated to Largo, Fla., in 2017.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Leon; two daughters; a son-in-law; five grandchildren; four sisters; one brother; one aunt; and many cousins and friends.
Carolyn worked for Dixon Valve and Coupling Co. of Chestertown for many years and most recently Imperial Palms of Largo as a caregiver.
She loved her garden, flowers, fishing, the children and the Gulf.
She will be missed.
