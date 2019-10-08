|
Carolyn Sue Messer, 74 of Crumpton passed away on August 23, 2019 of natural causes.
Carolyn was the daughter of the late John O. and Maryland I. Pinder of Rock Hall. She was a welder at General Metal Craft, Dover, DE for many years. She then worked as a clerk at Smileys Food Store, Chestertown, MD before retiring. She enjoyed decorating cakes and making homemade candy for friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles O. Messer and her sister Anne Howell of Fayetteville, NC.
She is survived by daughter Teresa A. Burris of Crumpton, MD; sons, Charles D. Messer of Chestertown, Bruce A. Messer of Springfield, TN, John W. Messer of Crumpton and Gene B. Messer of Harrington, DE; brother John O. Pinder, Jr. of Jarrettsvile, MD, foster daughter Beth Banton of Clayton, DE, grandson Nick D.J. Messer of Prattville, AL, granddaughters, Tiffany R. Burris of Crumpton, Sunshine Johnson of Houston TX and several great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is being held Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2 to 5 pm at the Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion, 21423 Sharp St. Rock Hall, MD. 21661
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 10, 2019