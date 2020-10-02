1/1
Carroll Lee "Budsy" Larrimore
1935 - 2020
Carroll Lee Larrimore, of Middletown passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 in Magnolia, Delaware surrounded by his family. He was 5 days short of his 85th birthday. He was born in Rock Hall, Maryland on October 6, 1935, the son of the late Homer Larrimore and Enid Hubbard Larrimore. He graduated from Rock Hall High School. Budsy enlisted in the United States Marine Corps serving three years of active duty while earning the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He finished the remainder of his eight year enlistment with the Fifth Marine Corps Reserve in June of 1962. After his service to our Country he joined Penn-Central which later became Conrail and then Norfolk Southern Corporation as a loyal and devoted railroad engineer for 30 years retiring August 1, 2003. Budsy enjoyed spending his time honoring The Father with his faith and encouraging others to do the same. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the Baltimore Orioles, bowling, politics, conversation, gardening, travel and most importantly serving others. Budsy was preceded in death by his sister Jean Ewing, and brothers Bucky Larrimore, Howard Larrimore, Jack Larrimore and his son, James Lee Glase II.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia O. Larrimore; four daughters, Nancy Zinkhan, Bridget Owens, Christine Shockley, and Heather Lambert; three sons, Michael Larrimore, Walter Larrimore and Earl Glase; four granddaughters, Stephanie O'Brien, Melissa Tingle, Jessica Shockley and Morgan Shockley; four grandsons, Billy Owens, Shawn Meagher Jr., Carter J. Lambert, and Aiden Glase; and five great grandchildren, James Tingle, Lily O'Brien, Caleb O'Brien, Emily Owens and Maddie Owens. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriot's Way, Millsboro, DE 19966. In compliance with Delaware's coronavirus restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Floral tributes should be sent to Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. Electronic condolences to: www.watsonfh.com



Published in Kent County News on Oct. 2, 2020.
