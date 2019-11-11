|
|
|
BRERETON-Mary Catherine, of Guilford, CT, formerly of Chestertown, MD, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 29 at the age of 96. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara, of Washington, DC; son, Jack and daughter-in-law, Karen of Guilford, CT; son, Richard of Douglasville, GA; grandchildren Bryan Brereton of NY; Tera Brereton Lally of Boston; and Ashlee Brereton Gould of Montgomery, AL; and five great grandchildren. She was born on July 11, 1923 in NYC to Helen O'Donoghue Stack and John Stack and grew up in Brooklyn, NY. She attended NYU and was a librarian at Columbia University where she met John, who would be her devoted husband of 66 years until his death in 2012. Catherine was the Director of Volunteers for the Mt. Vernon Hospital, Mt. Vernon, NY for 20 years, a job she loved. In 1983 they moved to West Haven, CT, where she worked for the Better Business Bureau, before retiring to Chestertown. A loyal volunteer with the Kent County Democratic Party (the "Dawn Patrol"), she always had a kind word and a wonderful sense of humor to share. Catherine was beloved by all she met and will be sorely missed.
Contributions may be made to the Animal Care Shelter of Kent County, or the Kent County Community Food Pantry.
Published in The Kent County News on Nov. 14, 2019