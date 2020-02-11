|
|
Catherine Louise Somerville of Worton, MD departed this earthly life on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Chestertown, MD. She was 80.
Mrs. Somerville was born Oct. 8, 1939 in Butlertown-Worton, MD the daughter of the late Rev. James A. Walker Jr. and Mary Ringgold Walker. Kay attended Garnett High School and in April of 1957 she married Alton Hackett Somerville. Their union would produce four children. Over the years she worked for the Campbell Soup Co., Rock Hall Shirt Factory, and Corsica Hills as a Dietary Aide prior to retirement in 1990. She became a resident at Autumn Lake Healthcare in 2017. A self-taught pianist, Kay was also a poet, singer - songwriter, a seamstress, and a fantastic cook. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Olive A.M.E., Butlertown, a member of St. George U.M.C. and Sanctuary Ministry. She served with diligence throughout her life; singing with and leading the choirs, working on church committees among several roles a Lay-speaker, and President of United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Alton H. Somerville Sr., five sisters: Rose Ann Walker, Sarah Artis, Doris Johnson, Naomi Walker, and Coretta Walker; one brother Andrew Walker, and grandson, Robert A. Smith Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Cathy Somerville of Worton, MD, Karen Somerville of Worton, MD, two sons, Alton Somerville Jr. (Angela) of Worton, MD, Gary Somerville Sr. (Michelle L.B.) of Smyrna, DE, one sister, Ruth Sage of Camden, DE, one brother, James Little (Faye) of Worton, MD, six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sat. Feb 15, 2020 from 11- 1pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Rd Chestertown, MD. Services will be held at 1pm. Burial will be held Monday, Feb 17, 2020 at 11am at St. George Cemetery in Worton, MD.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the National Alliance on Mental Illness 3803 N. Fairfax Dr, Suite 100 Arlington, VA 22203 or online at donate.nami.org. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 13, 2020