Catherine "Amy" Bigelow Younger of Chestertown, MD died on August 23, 2019 at her home. She was 67.
She was born on September 3, 1951 in Chestertown, the daughter of the late Gerald Donovan and Orpha Virginia Jacob Bigelow. She was a 1969 graduate of Rock Hall High School. On September 30, 1972 she married Carroll Younger.
Amy worked with Kent and Queen Anne's Hospital before raising her family. She worked on a part time basis while raising her girls as an Avon Representative and as a bookkeeper with local small businesses. She worked at Colonial Chevrolet before working for Superfresh Grocery Store for the next 18 years. Amy has been working with Acme Grocery Store for the past several years.
She was a devoted and energetic Ravens fan. She also enjoyed watching the Orioles, playing softball, floral gardening, and studying civil war history. She was happiest when playing games or spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: Stephanie L. Miller of Denton, MD and Allison M. Taylor of Avon Park, FL, her siblings: Karen V. Bigelow of Hampstead, MD, and Donnie Bigelow of Chestertown, MD, and her five grandchildren: Audrey Miller, Meredith Miller, Jamie Taylor, Mallory Taylor, and Madison Taylor, along with a great grandson: Jacob Roman.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD where relatives and friends may call on Tuesday evening August 27th from 5:00-8:00 PM. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Rock Hall followed by a reception at the Dogwood Reception Center at the funeral home.
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 29, 2019