MILLINGTON - Charles Allen Mattson, of Millington, MD, died on May 18, 2019 at Middletown, DE. He was 58.
Born on Oct. 1, 1960 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of James T. Mattson and Lena Imagene Privett.
Charles began working at the age of 15. He started working at Hard Wood Mills in Millington, where he was employed for 20 years, most recently he was employed for Hoyle Stone. He enjoyed going to the movies, and traveling to Vegas, loved drawing and collecting comic books.
He is survived by sisters: Tammy Mattson, Debbie Perkins; nephews: Charles Thomas Mattson, Jack Mattson; and mother, Lena Imagene Mattson. He is also survived by Carrie Lee Best.
Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 West Cypress St., Millington, MD 21651.
Published in The Kent County News on May 23, 2019