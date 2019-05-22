Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
(410) 928-5311
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Mattson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Allen Mattson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Allen Mattson Obituary
MILLINGTON - Charles Allen Mattson, of Millington, MD, died on May 18, 2019 at Middletown, DE. He was 58.
Born on Oct. 1, 1960 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of James T. Mattson and Lena Imagene Privett.
Charles began working at the age of 15. He started working at Hard Wood Mills in Millington, where he was employed for 20 years, most recently he was employed for Hoyle Stone. He enjoyed going to the movies, and traveling to Vegas, loved drawing and collecting comic books.
He is survived by sisters: Tammy Mattson, Debbie Perkins; nephews: Charles Thomas Mattson, Jack Mattson; and mother, Lena Imagene Mattson. He is also survived by Carrie Lee Best.
Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 West Cypress St., Millington, MD 21651.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now