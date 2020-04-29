Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
(410) 928-5311
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Sudlersville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Baker


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Baker Obituary
Charles Everett Baker of Dover, DE passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Capitol Health in Dover, DE. He was 84

Charlie was born May 31, 1935 in Easton, MD the son of the late Charles Lewis Baker and Catherine "Everett" Baker. He served his country in the United States Army National Guards. Throughout most of his life Charlie was a privately contracted driver. He was a member of the Moose Lodge Chapter1546 in Camden Wyoming and enjoyed watching NASCAR.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his companion Jo Ann Starkey.

He is survived by his son Charles Mike Baker (Patti) of Magnolia, DE, two daughters, Vickie R. Fabiszak (Mike) of Smyrna, DE, Karen Weldon (Walt) of Hartly, DE, sister, Lois Ann Dixon of Cecilton, MD, brother, Richard F. Baker (Ella) of Dover, DE, two half brothers, William T. Blackiston Jr. of Chestertown, MD, Timothy (Esther) Blackiston of Sudlersville, MD, three step daughters, Debbie Warfield (Donald) of Dover, DE, Kim Copper (Robert) of Clayton, DE, Sandy Stubbs (Randy) of Millington, MD, step son, Charles Thomas Starkey (Patty) of Charlestown, WV, fourteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11am at Sudlersville Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home Millington, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -