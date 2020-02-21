|
Charles Eber Haines of Sudlersville, MD died Wed, Feb 19, 2020 in Bayhealth Hospital in Dover, DE. He was 86.
Mr. Haines was born August 6, 1933 in Camden, NJ the son of the late Mahlon M. Haines and Susan Reidenbaker Haines. He graduated from Palmyra High School in 1951. Six years later he married the late Frances M. Haines and in 1963 the two moved here from New Jersey. Farming was his entire life and he loved what he did. He also enjoyed deer hunting and car racing in his younger days. Mr. Haines was a member of the Chestertown Baptist Church, Farm Bureau and the Soil Conservation Board.
In addition to his parents and wife he was also preceded in death by one brother, John Haines and a nephew, Bill Coles.
He is survived by three nieces, Esther Heatwole of Sudlersville, MD, Lois Urey of Denver, PA, Virginia Mattson of NC, and his great nieces and nephews, Frank, Tirzah, Ezra, and Aleah. He is also survived by many extended family and friends too numerous to mention.
A visitation will be held Tues, Feb 25, 2020 from 10am-12pm at the Chestertown Baptist Church in Chestertown, MD. Services will begin at 12pm at the church with Pastor Mel Brindley and Pastor Seth Urey officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Alzheimers Research Foundation 3152 Little Road, Suite 146 Trinity, FL 34655 or online at www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home Millington, MD.
Published in The Kent County News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020