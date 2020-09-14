Charles "Chucky" Parker Jacquette of Rock Hall, Maryland died on September 11, 2020 at Peak Health Care, Denton, MD. He was 63.



He was born in Chestertown, MD on July 24, 1957 the son of the late Richard S. Jacquette, Sr. and Doris C. Coleman. A graduate of Kent County High School he served in the U.S. Navy and received a medical discharge.



Chucky drove a truck for Gillespie and Sons, was a deckhand on a tugboat, and did some electrical work. He had a kind heart and was known by his family as the "mountain man."



He is survived by his children: Charles R. Jacquette, Jessica Jacquette, Sabrina Patterson, and Wayne Patterson. He is also survived by his grandchildren and siblings.



A graveside service will be held at Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Wednesday, September 23 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice or Rock Hall Vol. Fire Company P.O. Box 577 Rock Hall, MD 21661.



