Christine Marie Gies, 59 of Chestertown, MD passed away on July 8, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family after fighting a courageous 5 year battle against brain cancer.
Christine was born on April 4, 1960 in Mt. Holly, NJ, daughter of late Byron and Betty Sutton. She was a longtime resident of Tabernacle, NJ before moving to Chestertown. She had worked for 21 years at Office Depot Print in Westampton, NJ and most recently at LaMotte Company for 3 years. Christine was a devoted wife, grandmom and lover of the Lord.
Mrs. Gies is survived by her husband of 20 years Kenneth Gies; daughter, Sandra M. Carey and her husband Michael of Marion, MD; 7 grandchildren, Aidan, Liam, Branden, Ryan, Abigail, Sean and Logan; nephew Jeffrey Brian Gies, Jr and brother in laws Bernie and Jeff Gies.
Services will be held privately.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena.
Published in The Kent County News on July 11, 2019