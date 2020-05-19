Christopher John Romero, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired), U.S. Army, passed away unexpectedly of cardiac arrest at his home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was 54.
Born in the Bronx, NY on October 12, 1965, he was the son of John Romero and Andrea Brandenberger Somerville, both from Long Island, NY, currently residing in Florida. Chris graduated from West Islip High School in 1984 and continued his education at Morrisville Community College and the State University of New York (SUNY) - Oneonta, from which he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1989. He continued his education at the Florida Institute of Technology, earning a Master's degree in Project Management in 2005.
Chris enlisted in the Army in 1993 and served in the 101st Airborne Division "Air Assault" in Ft. Campbell, KY, before completing Officer Candidate School (OCS). After a 23-year distinguished career in the Chemical Corps, Chris retired as a Product Manager for the Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS), Ft. Lee, VA in 2016, receiving the Legion of Merit Award. During his career he served as Company Commander for the 59th Chemical Company in Ft. Drum, NY, Department of the Army Systems Coordinator (DASC) for the Asst. Secretary of the Army at the Pentagon, and Program Manager for the Missile Defense Agency in Ft. Belvoir. He served his country both stateside and abroad in Iraq and Kuwait. At the time of his death, Chris worked as a civilian Project Manager for the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency in Springfield, VA.
Chris found his greatest joy playing the guitar, cooking for his family and friends, fishing, boating and attempting to play golf. He was an avid wrestler in both high school and college and a devoted fan of the music group U2.
In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his wife, Susan Christine Offley Romero, his son Christopher Matthew Romero, siblings John Joseph "Jay" Romero, David Romero, Andrea Zaccaria, and several beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his stepfather Donald Somerville.
Friends and family may visit on Friday, May 22 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD from 4-6 pm. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, May 23 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Chestertown, MD. Interment will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In accordance with state guidelines, please wear your mask and observe social distancing while attending the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to K9s for Warriors.
Published in Kent County News on May 19, 2020.