|
|
Clara Marie Bergen of Worton, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 and went to be with the Lord at the age of 90.
Born on January 15, 1929 in Islip, NY, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Anna Kwaak Veryzer. She graduated from State University of NY, in 1951, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education. She worked with the Kent County Public School System as a music teacher. She taught band in Rock Hall and later at Kent County Middle School until she retired in 1993. After retirement, Mrs. Bergen taught piano lessons for several years.
She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chestertown, where she was the organist for many years. Mrs. Bergen enjoyed painting, gardening, nature especially birds, needlework and loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Lynda Wheatly of Worton, MD, and Nancy McDaniel of Worton, MD; a son, Lee Bergen of Worton, MD; seven grandchildren, Marilyn Terry, William G. Wheatley, Jr., Mary Fritz, Avis Wheatley, Joe Wheatley, Grace Wheatley, and Charles Wheatley; and five great grandchildren, Emma Wheatley, William Wheatley III, Rita Fritz, Phoebe Fritz, and Clara Terry.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, John K. Bergen.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am St. Paul's Parish Church, Chestertown, MD. Interment will be in St. Paul's Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown. www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 9, 2020