ROCK HALL - Clarence "Doc" Roosevelt Beck, II went from labor to reward on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Doc was preceded in death by Edward and Emma Washington Charles "Shorty" Williams, Sr. and his grandson, Clarence D Brittingham.

Doc was born on March 23, 1958 to Dorothy S. Tilghman and Clarence R. Beck, Sr., both of Rock Hall, Maryland. Doc attended Kent County High School and Job Corps, before entering the workforce. He was gainfully employed as a cook at various restaurants and businesses including The Old Wharf Inn, Washington College, Fords Seafood, The Lemon Leaf and Ellen's Coffee Shop. Doc retired from cooking and opening up his own business, Doc's Lawn and Detail Service, until his health failed.

During his free time, Doc loved to detail his car and keep his wheels shining. Doc also loved to sing with his group, The Gospel Shepherds, all of whom he considered his brothers. Doc loved to play the keyboard and teach his grandboys, Hamster and Deuce on the cords. He also loved family gatherings with his children and grandchildren, who will all miss him tremendously. Doc loved sports. He used to play softball with several area teams inducing The Ghetto Streakers SS, Tree and The Warriors Ball Club. He also enjoyed playing pool in his spare time. He loved football and was a diehard Pittsburgh Steeler fan! "Black & Yellow Forever!"

Doc leaves to cherish his legacy, his mother, Mrs. Dorothy S. Cooper (Walter) and his father Mr. Clarence R. Beck, Sr., both of Rock Hall, Md; five children: Clarence R. Beck, III, Kareem J. Beck, Sr., Ashanti M. Beck, Nikita L. Beck-Temple and Devon L. Beck; one adopted son who he loved as his own, Thomas M. Goldsborough, Sr. (Elisa); and one godson, Rick Sisco; a special friend and parter, Norarene Hicks; a special aunt, Patricia O Williams; two sisters: Shelia Wilson (Melvin) of Rock Hall, MD and Annette D. Turner (Charles) of Chestertown, Md; three brothers: Cornelious Beck of San Jose, CA, Charles Williams, Sr., of South Carolina and James Williams of Baltimore, MD; two additional sisters: Charlotte Hall and Cathy Feagins; one additional brother, Vern Cooper (Katrina); 15 grandchildren: Nyaira Beck, Tynel Jackson Rae'kwon Sudler, Rhakeem Beck, Sanaa Beck, Shakur Exum, Kyle "KJ" Temple, Jr., Kareem "Deuce" Beck, Jr., Carter Beck, Drew Beck, Taiyana Goldsborough, Thomas "TJ" Goldsborough, Jr., Elijah Goldsborough, Christian Goldborough and Joseph Goldsborough; nine great grandchildren, Shy'heem Brown, Tahkhi Rush, Trevyon Cann, Treasure Cann, Nyomi Cann, Nylan Beck, Cali Brittingham, Nina Brittingham and Jax'on Sudler, four aunts, Rosliee Ringgold (Rudolph) of Chestertown, Valentine Hackett of Big Woods, Maude Jones (William) of Colemans, MD and Thelma Tilghman of Millington MD; one uncle, Bishop Charles Tilghman (Shirley) of Delaware; and a host of other nieces nephews, cousins and friends.

Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown. Published in The Kent County News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary