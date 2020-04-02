|
Cody Bernadette Patterson of Betterton, Maryland died on March 12, 2020. She was 33.She was born in Betterton, Maryland on June 7,1986, the daughter of Charles Jacquette and Margaret Patterson. She graduated from Kent County High School Class of 2005, where she played varsity Field Hockey and Softball.Cody went to work for area restaurants spending her longest time with Ford's Seafood in Rock Hall, Maryland.She loved cooking, was a talented make-up artist, and enjoyed spending time with her children, family, and her friends. ****** Due to the latest protocols issued by the State of Maryland******* Services for Cody will be for Family Only on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home PA. 130 Speer Road Chestertown, Maryland 21620. Online Condolences many be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home PA 130 Speer Rd Chestertown , Maryland 21620.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 9, 2020