Connie M. (Taylor) Tribbitt
1944 - 2020
Connie M. Tribbitt, 76 of Chestertown, MD passed away on August 2, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Mrs. Tribbitt was born on July 26,1944 in Chestertown, MD, daughter of Margaret VanDyke Taylor and the late William M. Taylor. She was a 1962 graduate of Centreville High School. Connie worked for her uncle and aunt, Robert and Patricia VanDyke for 27 years. Connie, her husband Jerry and grandson, William actively showed dairy goats with 4-H for many years. She was a lifetime resident of the Kent and Queen Anne's area.

Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jerry V. Tribbitt, Sr. in 2017.

Connie is survived by her mother, Margaret VanDyke Taylor of Chestertown; her son, Jerry V. Tribbitt, Jr of Seaford, DE; sister Sue Mench (Charles) of Chestertown; a grandson, William R. Tribbitt (Morgan) of Bridgeville, DE and her great granddaughter Illiana Tribbitt.

Service will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Stein Highway Church of God, PO Box 640, Seaford, DE 19973

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech

Published in Kent County News on Aug. 5, 2020.
