Crawford Blair Galt
1952 - 2020
Crawford Blair Galt of Chestertown, Maryland died in his home on October 9, 2020.

Crawford was born in New Jersey to parents Crawford Reid and Elaine Ottilie Blair on November 17, 1952. He graduated from Kent County High School in 1971 and worked in State Public Works. Crawford was known for enjoying photography, building, and remodeling his home.

Crawford is survived by his wife, Carolyn Galt, his son, Christopher Galt, and three brothers, Doug, Jeff, and Reid Galt.

Apologies to the Galt family for the mistake in the previous printed obituary.

Published in Kent County News on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
