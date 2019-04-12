Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Curtis Charles Jacquette Jr. Obituary
ROCK HALL - Curtis Charles Jacquette Jr. of Rock Hall, MD, died on April 10, 2019 in Rock Hall. He was 67.
Born on Dec. 17, 1951 in Rock Hall, MD, he was the son of the late Curtis Jacquette Sr. and Dorothy Messick Jacquette. He married in November of 1994 to Mary Jean Jacquette. They were married for 15 years. Mr. Jacquette graduated with the first graduating class of Kent County High School.
Curtis was a self-employed waterman, carpenter and woodworker. He was exceptional at building furniture, oyster tongs and boat cabins. He loved to play golf, pool, and go crabbing and fishing. He was a member of Sons of American Legion of Rock Hall and Chestertown Elks Lodge #2474. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at both Maggie's and the Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion in Rock Hall.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristen Jacquette, of Rock Hall; sisters: LuAnn Vansant, Katherine Ashley, of Rock Hall; a step daughter, Del Cecil, and her son Dylan Cecil, of Rock Hall; a load of nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog Tonger. He is proceeded by a brother, Randy Jacquette.
Services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 7 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD, where relatives and friends may call two hours prior (5-7 p.m.)
Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 18, 2019
