D. Jean Bass, 92 of Rock Hall, MD, passed away on June 4, 2020 in her home.



Mrs. Bass was born on January 9, 1928 in Roanoke, VA, the last of seven children to survive the late Sam and Edna St. John Carder. She was raised in Anne Arundel County where she later met and married her husband Tom. His career in the military moved them across the Country and Germany, returning to the Eastern Shore in 1972. She was a homemaker and was an active member of Wesley Chapel, teaching Sunday School. She was also a member of the Homemaker, Senior Citizens, Page Turners Book Club and the Exercise Club in Rock Hall. Jean enjoy quilting, sewing, gardening and taking care of her home and family.



Along with her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Thomas R. Bass; 2 grandchildren Jessica and Danielle and a great grandson Caleb.



Mrs. Bass is survived by her children, Brenda Bass (Charlie), Barbara Bass (Cliff) and Brette Tucker (Bobby) all of Rock Hall and Betty 'Bass' Holota of Glen Burnie, MD; grandchildren, Amanda, Francis, Jennifer, Ricky, Krista, Connor, Amber, Matt, Carder and Allie; 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held in November.



Memorials may be offered to the Rock Hall Fire Company, PO Box 577, Rock Hall, MD 21661



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.



