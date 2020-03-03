Home

Dana Shields Foster


1960 - 2020
Dana Shields Foster Obituary
Dana Shields Foster, 59 of Galena, MD passed away on March 2, 2020 at home.

Dana was born on April 17, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony 'Butch' and Virginia 'Ginny' Carmer Johnson. She had worked for Monsanto for 17 years, retiring in 2017. She also started Soaps by Dana in 2013 and worked with her husband constructing commercial crab pots. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, boating, fishing, crabbing, traveling, reading and knitting. Dana loved her family and friends and time spent with them. She was a member of the DAR.

Dana is survived by her husband of 16 years, Andrew T. 'Whitey' Foster; her children, Kaity Smith Merritt (Curtis), Kristy C. Smith and John A. Shields (Erica Burton); step-daughter, Beth Foster; sisters, Lee Lee Dann (Robert) and Laura Johnson; 3 grandchildren Austin M. Shepherd, Landon J. Merritt and Kayleigh R. Merritt.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 8 at 2 pm in the Galena Cemetery, N. Main St. Galena, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County, 10720 Augustine Herman Hwy. Chestertown, MD. 21620 or , PO Box 758516. Topeka, KS. 66675-8516.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 5, 2020
