David M. Heine, 71 of Massey, MD, passed away on October 4, 2020 in the presence of his wife and daughter at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford, DE.Mr. Heine was born on December 17, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Inez Quick Heine and the late Max W. Heine. He was raised on Long Island, NY and in 1968 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy servicing for 4 years in Vietnam. He worked as a chef for Vonnies and the Narrows and for 20 years as the Postmaster of Massey Post Office, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren. David was passionate about his support for the Military and First Responders as he displayed numerous flags at his home.Along with his mother, Inez Heine he is survived by his wife of 23 years, Vanny Heine; daughter Meghan Dickerson and fiancé Ronald Demoss of Felton, DE; granddaughters Kelsie and Alyson Demoss; sister Kathy Mariano of Florida and nephews, Doug, Jonathan and Jimmy.A viewing will be held on Friday, October 9 from 12 to 1pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 1 pm.Burial will follow in Massey Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorials may be offered to the Wounded Worrier Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66676