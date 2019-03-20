David Mead Eliason, 92, of Santa Monica, CA, died on March 7, 2019, at Providence St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica. David was born on August 9, 1926, son of Thomas Wilson and Marguerite Cree Eliason.

He graduated from Chestertown High School in 1943. After matriculating at Washington College, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following his discharge, he returned to Washington College, earning his B.A. in Economics and Political Science in 1949. He received his MBA in Industrial Relations from The Wharton School in 1951.

For most of his career, David worked as a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch. He was an avid reader, a devotee of classical music, and an inveterate hiker.

David was preceded in death by his parents; and by his siblings: Mary Margaret Forney, Thomas W. Eliason, John C. Eliason, Alan Eliason, and Walker Eliason. He is survived by his long-time friend, Barbara Dawson, of Pacific Palisades, CA; and by 11 nieces and nephews.