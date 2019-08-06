|
|
|
David McKivitt Williams Esq. of Chestertown, MD died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Resorts at Chester River Manor. He was 82.
He was born in Maryland on June 1, 1937 the son of the late Henry Thomas Williams and Lorraine Urie Francis. He graduated from Milford Mills High School class of 1955 and University of Maryland class of 1960. He also graduated from the University of Baltimore Law School in 1966. Mr. Williams served his country with the U.S. Army. He worked as partners with Jay White, and established his own law practice, David Williams Attorney at Law which he practiced until 2016. Prior to that, he served as bailiff for John Grayson, Circuit Court Judge of Baltimore County and was also employed by Tidal Guarantee Company of Baltimore. He served as Assistant States Attorney for St. Mary's County and was a member of the Kent County Bar Association.
He is survived by a daughter, Lori Williams; a sister-in-law, Lynne Williams of Rock Hall, two nephews, one niece and several cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, H. Thomas Williams in 2002.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Chester Cemetery, Chestertown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kent and Queen Anne's Rescue Squad P.O. Box 126 Chestertown, MD 21620.
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home Chestertown, www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 8, 2019