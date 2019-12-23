|
|
David Glenn Wilson Sr of Millington, MD died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at his home in Virginia. He was 53.
Mr. Wilson was born May 3, 1966 in Chestertown, MD the son of the late Dewey F. Wilson and Janice C. Grimmes. After graduating from Queen Annes High School in 1984 Mr. Wilson went to work for Mark Lang as a heavy equipment operator for 15 years. He later went to work for R E Construction in 2001 and was currently still employed there. Mr. Wilson enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, fixing old tractors, vegetable gardening and working around his home in Virginia. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Dewey F. Wilson Jr He is survived by his wife, Victoria Amy Wilson of Madison, VA, one daughter, Melissa Lynn Hall of Joppa, MD a son, David Wilson II of Millington, MD., two sisters, Wanda Butts of Easton, MD, Brenda Clements of Harrington, DE, and one brother Bruce Wilson of Centreville, MD. A visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 11 - 1pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, Md. Service will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow in Crumpton Cemetery.
Published in The Kent County News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019