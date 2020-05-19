Robert Dennis Kendall, Sr. died May 16, 2020 at his home in Rock Hall, MD.
Denny was born on March 22, 1942 to Charles Vernon Kendall and Mary Lorraine Kendall.
He graduated from Rock Hall High School in 1960 and worked at the A&P Store for several years. He was then employed at Napley Green Farm in Rock Hall as a caretaker and hunting guide. When he left Napely Green Farm, he worked part-time with Socky Dowling as a painter and began a lawn service which continued until this year. His lawn business was known as Kendall's Labs and Lawns because for many years he raised Labrador pups, which he loved, having had several of his own over the years. Denny also was an avid sports fan, especially softball. He played, coached and umpired. In later years he had to resort to watching, but that did not diminish the ability to coach or ump from the sidelines or recliner. He also enjoyed gardening and sharing the crops with family and friends. Collecting hats was a favorite hobby and more recently he enjoyed using colored pencils and markers to bring to life pictures from those adult coloring books. Flowers and animals took on a special beauty. Denny was active in Church and loved his Lord. Morning devotions were an important part of his day. As a life member of the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company, Denny served as Fire Police, as a member of the Board of Directors, and for years was in charge of the famous Rock Hall Spook Walk, raising funds for the company. He served his country as a member of the Maryland National Guard from 1963 to 1969.
Denny is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Legg Kendall; and his children: Rob Kendall (Becky), Rick Kendall (Tammy) and Susan Kendall Willis. His grandchildren are Cody, Kyle and Zoe Kendall, Abby Loughry, and Kendall and Leila Willis.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. For more information or to share online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kent County News on May 19, 2020.