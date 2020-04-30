|
Dolson Barnett Anderson, Jr., 72, of Richmond, Virginia, affectionately known to his family as "Butchie", departed this life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Dolson is survived by his beloved wife of 29 and 1/2 years, Lynda Sharp Anderson; daughters, Jana Carter, Dawn Anderson (Craig), Isis Anderson, brothers, Reginald Hilton and David Hilton; granddaughter, Jiordan Carter; grandson, Adonis Griffin; stepsisters; Helen Butler, Dorothy Hill, Alyce Haskins, Janice Hilton; sisters-in-law, Sharon (James) Hopkins, Angela (Wesley) Hordge, Karen Stewart, and Jo-Anne (Michael) Wilson, aunt, Doris Redo (Ron); a devoted friend since the 3rd grade, William Pickrum and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Dolson was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice Jackson Anderson Hilton and Dolson B. Anderson, Sr.; stepfather, Reverend Paul R. Hilton, Sr.; son, Jay Christopher Anderson; and sister, Vivian S. Mackrel. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Westwood Baptist Church's Media Ministry, 915 Glenburnie Road, Richmond, Virginia 23226, www.westwoodbaptist-va.org. Online guest book at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 30, 2020