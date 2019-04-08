Resources More Obituaries for Donald Dunn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald A. Dunn

Obituary Condolences Flowers Don Dunn was born on August 24, 1925 in Ridley Park, PA, to Roland and Brighta Dunn. He slipped anchor for the final time and sailed into the west on April 1, 2019, he was 93 years old.

Don enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served aboard the LST 780 in the Pacific Theatre. After three years of service, he was honorably discharged and returned home to Pennsylvania to start college at Penn State University on the G.I. Bill. He graduated in 1952 and remained a loyal Nittnay Lion his entire life.

Don married Mary Shifley in 1950 and they were married for 67 years until her death in 2017. They had a life of love, family and service, and he missed her greatly.

Don worked in several lines of business, including sales and auto repair before discovering his true calling as a math teacher. He taught at Henderson High School in West Chester, PA, where he founded and coached the first lacrosse team.

In 1967, Don and Mary moved to Middletown, DE and began a 20 year life of teaching and service. In addition to teaching math, he coached cross county, rowing, wrestling and football at various times during his career. In retirement, he enjoyed returning for Alumni Day every year to see his former students.

In 1987, Don and Mary retired to Rock Hall, MD, and began life on their beloved Eastern Shore. Don was active in the Kent County Hospital and the Rock Hall Yacht Club where he served two terms as Commodore. He loved sailing and went as often as the weather permitted. He competed in many local races and enjoyed cruising the Chesapeake in his catboat. He especially enjoyed cruising with his buddies in the Chesapeake Catboat Association.

Don was predeceased by his wife Mary, and his brother Grant. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Stockley; sister in law, Janet Dunn; sons: Robert (Marguerite) and James. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Geoffrey Wetzel (Kelly); Robert, Eric, and Katlynn (Gian Favini); two great grandchildren: Calvin and Gwendolyn Wetzel; as well as several nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank caring aides of Generations Home Car and the Seasons Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rock Hall Yacht Club on May 18 from Noon to Two. Burial will be private. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to ShoreRivers.org. Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries