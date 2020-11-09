Donald Edward Reese, 85, of Chestertown, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Compass Regional Hospice, Centreville, MD. He was born on February 17, 1935 in Baltimore City, MD, Donald was the son of the late George Edward and Helen Aveda Mann Reese. He is survived by his loving companion of thirty-five years, Dorothy M. Gardner.
Years ago, he was a machinist for Black and Decker. Donald was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.
Surviving in addition to his companion is his son: Kenneth Reese of Arkansas, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 1-2pm. Funeral service with military honors will follow. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's name may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, PO Box 730, Manchester, MD 21102.
