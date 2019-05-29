Donald G. Rypka Sr. passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019, at the age of 96. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie Rypka. Born in Owatonna, Minnesota in 1922, to Walter F. Rypka and Francis Jasinski Rypka.

Don volunteered for and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He entered the Army in 1942 as a 20-year-old and was assigned to the 60th Engineer Combat Battalion, 35th Infantry Division of General George Patton's Third Army. Known as "Santa Fe" Division, they traveled some 1,600 miles in 10 months of almost continuous action, building bridges and repairing roads as allied troops moved forward. Arriving in Normandy shortly after D-Day, he participated in the major campaigns to liberate France, Belgium, the Battle of the Bulge and then into Germany. As a recognition of his service and in gratitude of his contribution to the liberation of France, the French government named him a "Chevalier" of the Legion of Honor, France's highest distinction, at a ceremony at the French Embassy in Washington in 2015.

After the war, he worked for a time at Josten's in Owatonna, then opened an antique shop in Middleburg, VA. His clients were numerous and varied, including Chief Justice Warren Burger. He later moved to Medford and Mount Laurel New Jersey where he eventually retired from AAA South Jersey.

After retirement, he and Marie relocated to Chestertown in 1989. Don served as a Eucharistic minister, lector, and intercessor at Emmanuel Episcopal Church for many years. Before that he did the same at St. Paul's Kent where he also made pastoral visits to the local nursing homes with a team of volunteers from St. Paul's, Kent. Additionally, he was an active supporter and volunteer for the many Emmanuel parish ministries until his health prevented him from doing so. He was also active in the Kent County Historical Society for many years.

He is survived by his sisters: Donna Mobley, Shirley Gaulke; his children: Ginny Lyn Gartrell, Donald G. Rypka Jr., LCDR William H. Rypka, USCG, Ret.; four grandchildren: Michael, Sofia, Laura, Liam; and one great grandchild, Michael.

A memorial service for Don will be held at a later date at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 200 Schauber Road, Chestertown, MD 21620 or Homeports, P.O. Box 114, Chestertown, MD 21620 or the Music Fund at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 101 N. Cross St., Chestertown, MD 21620.

Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Rd., Chestertown, MD 21620.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Kent County News on May 30, 2019