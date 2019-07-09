Donald Leroy Myers of Chestertown, MD died on July 8, 2019 at his home. He was 89. He was born in Peoria, IL the son of the late Elmer and Leona Kreps Myers. Following graduation from High School he enlisted in the U.S. Army on August 17, 1948. While stationed in Maryland he met Betty Catherine Benson, they were married in 1950. Mr. Myers served in Korea with the 31st Infantry and was awarded the Bronze Star upon his honorable discharge in May of 1952. He began his career in law enforcement as a Baltimore City Police Officer and completed his career with the Anne Arundel County Police Department as a Detective in 1985. He and his wife moved from Pasadena, MD to Chestertown, MD in 1990. Mr. Myers was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Fraternal Order of Police. He enjoyed carpentry and was proud of his service to his country.



His wife predeceased him on December 21, 2018. He is survived by his daughters: Christina Lobos of Baltimore, MD and Cathy Myers Szczepanik of Chestertown, MD, along with three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



A granddaughter Melissa Wee predeceased him. Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church 101 Greenwood Ave. Chestertown, MD 21620 where relatives and friends may call one-hour prior (10-11). Interment will be in Glen Haven Cemetery in Glen Burnie, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church P.O. Box 597 Chestertown, MD 21620. Published in The Kent County News on July 11, 2019