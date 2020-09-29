Donald Wade Stevens, 63, of Worton, MD, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving wife, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Don was born in Gettysburg, PA, on October 8, 1956, to Kenneth E. "Buzz" and Christine Stevens. The second child of five, he was a 1974 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School. Don was a lifelong mason by trade. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, telling long winded stories, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved hunting and fishing with his best friend/grandson Dean. While never having children of his own, he was a great stepfather, grandfather, and friend. Don was a loving husband and soulmate, to his wife, Lee Phillips, for over 15 years.



He will be extremely missed by his wife, Lee Phillips; mother, Christine Stevens; three brothers, Kenneth "Ike" Stevens Jr (Joan); Steven "Mike" Stevens (Dorothy); Arnold Stevens (Brenda); one sister Bonnie Stevens (Bobby); Stepchildren, Melissa Sipe (Bobby) and son Dean; Valerie Walters (Eric) and children Drue, Kolby, Kennedy, Jackson; Jessie Hendrickson; Linda Hendrickson. Godson, Blaze Dickerson.



Also survived by an extended family from a previous marriage. Wendy, Meghan, and Ryan McNamee; Jay, Linda, Jonathan, Crystal, and Melissa Pippin Callahan.



Don was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. "Buzz" Stevens; ex-wife, Edith Dixon Stevens.



Per Don's request, no viewing or funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.



