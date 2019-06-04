CENTREVILLE - . died on June 3, 2019 at the age of 100.

She was born in Quaker Neck, a few miles below Chestertown, MD on January 3, 1919, the daughter of the late Harry M. Toulson and Nannie Mae (Faulkner) Toulson. She graduated from Chestertown High School in 1936. She worked in several banks in the Chestertown as a substitute for 2 years. She married Thomas W. Conley on June 11, 1938, and the couple moved to Dover, DE. Her husband was drafted in the U.S. Navy and she and their two sons returned to Chestertown. He was discharged in 1945. In 1947 they moved to Centreville to manage Todd's Furniture Store, making Centreville their home. After the store was sold, she went to work at the Esskay Buying Station at Wye Mills until its closing in 1951. In 1974 she began working at Centreville High School, where she was employed until her appointment as Food Coordinator for the Queen Anne's County Jail by the County Commissioners in 1980. Mrs. Conley retired in 1985 to enjoy life in their home on Spaniard Neck Road, which they built in 1958. She then independently lived at St. Mark's Village, where she celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this year.

A loving and devoted mother, she is survived by her two sons: Thomas "Sonnie" Conley and Donald Conley (Lynn)and a daughter, Kathryn Sadler. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Mace Conley, Amanda Moon, Jill Brannock, Ricky Sadler, Brian Sadler and Kent Sadler; a step-granddaughter, Kim Bucklew; great-grandchildren: Tyler Conley, Nicholas Conley, Mason Conley, Micala Cole, Annie Cole, Amber Cole, Robbie Burrows, Jordan Nagel, Haley Sadler, Nathan Sadler, Jacob Sadler, Emma Sadler, Toulson Sadler, Kylie Sadler, Quinn Sadler, and a little 'Pumpkin' expected in October; great-great grandchildren, Jase Nagel, Juliana Nagel, and another bundle of joy on the way; and step great-great grandchildren, Dustin Kreh and Shane Kreh. She was called Tunia for "grandmother". She was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Conley, in November 1973 as the result of an auto accident; her husband, Thomas W. Conley in 1986; and her daughter in-law, Madeline "Madge" Conley.

Mrs. Conley was very active in the Centreville United Methodist Church, where she served as Treasurer and on other committees. She was an avid Orioles fan, enjoyed the theatres at Oxford and Church Hill and made may trips to see the Gaithers. She was a member of AARP, the Chestertown High School Alumni, and the Centreville Septum Club.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P. A. in Centreville, MD. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at the Centreville United Methodist Church. Interment will follow the service in Chesterfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Queen Anne's Co. High School Honor Society in memory of Bobby Conley at QACHS NHS, 125 Ruthsburg Road, Centreville, MD 21617; or to the Centreville United Methodist Church for their Scholarship Fund at 608 Church Hill Rd., Centreville, MD 21617.

