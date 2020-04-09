|
|
Doris Ann Reynolds, 73 of Chestertown, died April 8, 2020 at Autumn Lake Nursing Home, Chestertown.
Doris was born on August 8, 1946, daughter of Catherine A. Holden States and the late George Henry States. She was a 1964 graduate of Sudlersville High School. Doris had worked for Upper Shore Aging as a secretary and for Delmarva Community Transit as a dispatcher and driver, retiring in 2014. She had lived in Rock Hall where she was active with the American Legion Auxiliary, holding positions at department president, district president, unit president, treasurer, secretary and children's youth representative. Doris was a member of Double Creek United Methodist Church.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Lawrence 'Larry' Crew and brother in law, Joe Higgs.
Doris is survived by her mother, Catherine States of Chestertown; sister, Joan Higgs of Still Pond; brother, James States of Chestertown; grandson, William Nicholas Crew and a nephew, J.C. Higgs.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic protocol, a private visitation was held in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech with burial in Crumpton Cemetery.
Memorials may be offered to Double Creek U.M. Church, PO Box 292 Crumpton, MD. 21628
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 16, 2020