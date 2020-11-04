1/
Doris Kathryn (Koehler) Campbell
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris K. Campbell of Chestertown, Maryland died on November 2, 2020 at Peak Healthcare. She was 72.

She was born in Carlyle, IL on March 14, 1948 the daughter of the late Frederick C. Koehler and Margaret Imogene Koehler of Breeze, IL.

Doris was a 1966 graduate of Carlyle High School and on May 5, 1967 she married Robert Campbell. They resided in Germany for two years before moving to Annapolis, MD. In 1992 they moved to Kent County.

She worked with the National Headquarters for the American Legion in Washington D.C. until the birth of her son. She then worked with Investment Search and later M.A.Co. (Maryland Association of Counties). Most recently, she worked as Comptroller with Campbell Auctioneers and Appraisers, their family's business. She attended St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Annapolis. Doris loved cooking, gardening, and reading.

In addition to her husband and mother she is survived by a son: Robert Campbell III of Chestertown, MD, two grandchildren: Robert Campbell IV and Kathryn S. Campbell of Chestertown, MD., a sister: Sandra L. Koehler of Breeze, IL along with two nephews.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 10th at 11:00 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call one- hour prior. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K Street, NW Suite 200 Washington, D.C. 20037. www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Service
11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved