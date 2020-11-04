Doris K. Campbell of Chestertown, Maryland died on November 2, 2020 at Peak Healthcare. She was 72.
She was born in Carlyle, IL on March 14, 1948 the daughter of the late Frederick C. Koehler and Margaret Imogene Koehler of Breeze, IL.
Doris was a 1966 graduate of Carlyle High School and on May 5, 1967 she married Robert Campbell. They resided in Germany for two years before moving to Annapolis, MD. In 1992 they moved to Kent County.
She worked with the National Headquarters for the American Legion in Washington D.C. until the birth of her son. She then worked with Investment Search and later M.A.Co. (Maryland Association of Counties). Most recently, she worked as Comptroller with Campbell Auctioneers and Appraisers, their family's business. She attended St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Annapolis. Doris loved cooking, gardening, and reading.
In addition to her husband and mother she is survived by a son: Robert Campbell III of Chestertown, MD, two grandchildren: Robert Campbell IV and Kathryn S. Campbell of Chestertown, MD., a sister: Sandra L. Koehler of Breeze, IL along with two nephews.
Services will be held on Tuesday, November 10th at 11:00 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call one- hour prior. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K Street, NW Suite 200 Washington, D.C. 20037. www.fhnfuneralhome.com