MILLINGTON - Doris Marie Wessel, 72, of Millington, MD, passed away on March 23, 2019 at home.

Mrs. Wessel was born on March 12, 1947, daughter of the late William Blytha Cole Sr. and Edna Hill Cole. She was in Chestertown and worked as a Geriatric Nursing Assistant for Magnolia Hall and Chestertown Nursing and Rehab for 23 years. After retiring, she helped to run her daughter's daycare.

Doris supported , belonged to AARP, and attended Shore Haven Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, Sudoku puzzles, watching game shows, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Wessel; five brothers: William B. Cole Jr., John Cole, Edward Cole, Wayne Cole, Romie Cole; a sister, Virginia Melvin; son-in-law, Reese W. Carpenter Sr.; and a daughter-in-law, Lynn Clough.

Mrs. Wessel is survived by her children: Charles W. Clough Jr. (Eva), of Tolchester, MD; Marsha A. Bramble (Allan), of Millington, MD; Steven A. Clough (Lesley), of Millington, MD; sister-in-law, Val Malbacher, of Florida; three step-sons: James Wessel, John Wessel (Debbie), Edwin Wessel; grandchildren: Reese W. Carpenter Jr., of Crumpton, MD; Cheryl A. Carpenter, of Millington, MD; Alyssa Powell, of Jackson, TN; Jenna Kiser, of Bradford, TN; Charles "Wesley" Clough III, and baby on the way, Mason Trapper Clough, both of Tolchester; and great grandchildren: Lucas R. Carpenter, Reese W. Carpenter III, Hailey A. Powell, Logan D. Powell, Grayson Powell, Robert Kiser, Sara Kiser and McKinley Kiser.

A special thanks to Dani and all the staff at Compass Regional Hospice.

Service will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.