CHESTERTOWN - Dwayne Ray Vansant, 56, of Chestertown, died on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 W. Cypress St., Millington, MD.
In lieu of flowers, PLEASE make contributions in his memory to a local fire department or rescue squad of your choice.
A complete obituary will appear in next week's Kent County News and online at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 28, 2019
