EASTON - Earl Patterson a longtime resident of Chestertown, died Jan. 17, 2019 at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Earl was born July 9, 1941 in Bloomfield, N.J., son of the late Alfred Leroy and Ruth Gerhardt Patterson, both of Bloomfield, brother of the late Robert Patterson of Chestertown.
Earl is survived by his daughters Tamra Gardiner of Easton and Evonne Heald of Prospect Park, Pa. and grandchildren Brittany Elbourn, Lydia Clark, Aaron Gardiner, Dan Heald, Leah Heald Roeder and Nikki Heald.
Earl served in the U.S. Army as an automotive repairman from 1960 till 1966. Earl worked at Geno's Automotive in Chestertown for many years until his retirement in 2013.
Earl was an extremely talented man with many hobbies: boating, crafting custom furniture, collecting guns and rebuilding cars and motorcycles.
A memorial celebration will be held later this spring/summer in Chestertown.
Special thanks to Anatomy Gifts Registry, Hanover and the ER, ICU and Palliative Care Unit at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 14, 2019