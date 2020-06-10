Edith M. Ireland
1920 - 2020
Edith Marie Ireland of Chestertown, MD died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home. She was 99.

She was born on December 10, 1920 in Greensboro, MD, the daughter of the late James Edward and Lillian Kemp Young. She was a graduate of Greensboro High School.

Mrs. Ireland worked at Mrs. Amy Leaverton's Grocery Store in Fairlee, MD. She later worked with Eagle Hill Florist as a floral designer for over 20 years.

She was married on June 10, 1940 to Bill Ireland, who predeceased her on September 5, 1970.

Mrs. Ireland was involved with the Rock Hall Senior Citizens and Salem United Methodist where she taught Sunday School and assisted with the Men's Club. She enjoyed floral gardening and needlepoint in her younger years and more recently enjoyed reading mystery books, word finds, and adult coloring. She loved her numerous pets throughout the years.

She is survived by her children: Richard Ireland and his wife Bonnie of Cheifland, FL and Susan Bontrager and her husband Enos of Worton, MD, five grandchildren: William Bontrager, Karen Bontrager, John Ireland, Beth Ireland, and Tracey Ireland, along with five great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by three siblings: James E. Young, Jr., Betty Sylvester, and Ruth Anna Ober.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Cemetery in Chestertown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617.

Published in Kent County News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
