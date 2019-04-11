April 15, 1934~Dec. 25, 2018

BETHESDA - Edith "Skippy" Riegel Miller of Bethesda died peacefully on December 25, 2018 due to complications associated with Alzheimer's Disease.

Mrs. Miller was born in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1934, the oldest child of Edith du Pont of Wilmington, Del. and Richard Eveland Riegel of Philadelphia. She grew up in Wilmington and her educational years included Tower Hill School, the Westover School and Briarcliff Junior College. Soon after her marriage to Michael Miller in 1955, she and her family moved to Los Angeles, Calif. In the early 1970s, the family moved from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. where she has lived since that time.

Mrs. Miller was a caring and devoted wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Among her many avocations, Mrs. Miller was an avid tennis player, knitter, needlepointer and cook. In addition, she helped numerous charitable causes including the Colonial Dames, the Washington Hospital for Sick Children and the Founders Committee of George Washington's Mount Vernon. She also loved Maryland's Eastern Shore - where her husband grew up - and she and her husband owned a farm on Langford Creek in Kent County for almost 20 years.

Mrs. Miller was married for over 60 years to her husband Michael Miller, who died peacefully in February 2019. They are survived by their five children and their families, as well as numerous other family and friends.

A small, private burial service was held at the family church. Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 11, 2019