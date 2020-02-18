|
|
Edna Mae Morris, 71, of Chestertown, MD passed away on February 17th, 2020 at her home. Raised in Rock Hall, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Frances Coleman. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Kristina Morris Webber.
In addition to her husband Charles Morris, she is survived by her daughter Betty Jean; granddaughter Amber; sister Peggy; and brother Wesley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice.
At Edna's request, no services will be held.
Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 20, 2020