Edward H. Horney, USMCR Retired, Delaware State Police Retired

CWO 4 Edward H. Horney, USMCR Retired, Major Edward "Monk" Horney, Delaware State Police Retired. On March 15, 2019, God retired CWO4 Edward H. "Monk" Horney to heaven's scenes. He was born Dec. 18, 1925 in Wilmington, DE, the son of the late Ellsworth Hamilton and Tylethea Ege Horney.

He was a graduate of P.S. DuPont High School in 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps that same year and saw combat in Iwo Jima and twice on Guam. In 1946, he was released from active duty to the USMCR. Monk enrolled at the University of Delaware and graduated with a BA in Education in 1950 and later earned his Masters in Criminal Justice. In 1951, Monk was recalled to active duty to serve during the Korean War. Following his release from active duty in 1952, Monk joined the Delaware State Police. He retired from the D.S.P. in 1972 as a Major. In 1971, Monk was recruited by then Governor Russell Peterson to create a criminal justice program at Del. Tech in Dover, where he taught for 13 years before retiring in 1984.

Monk was a 32 Degree Mason and in 1972, served as Past Master of the Unity Lodge #32 AF&AM, Newport. He was member of the Nur Temple and Past President of the Delaware Shield and Square. In 1977, after 34 years, he retired from his beloved Marine Corps with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4, which at the time was the highest rank in the Marine Corps for a non-commissioned officer.

Monk's favorite pastimes in retirement were golf, traveling, and tailgating at the U of D football games. Monk was a Life Member of the Association of Retired Delaware State Police. He was strongly attached to the Shrewsbury Parish Episcopal Church in Kennedyville, MD, where "they don't just talk the talk, they walk the walk".

Monk is survived by his wife, one sister, two sons, two daughters, two step-daughters and five grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at the Shrewsbury Parish Episcopal Church, 12824 Shrewsbury Church Rd., Kennedyville, MD, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Committal services with Marine Corps honors and Delaware State Police honors will be held at 2 p.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

Monk's wishes are that, there be no flowers sent, but instead, please make a donation to the Brandywine Valley SPCA - www.bvspca.org/donate/give/ or to the Shrewsbury Parish Episcopal Church.

Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, DE.

Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at: www.loflandandmcknatt.com. Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary