Edward J. Beenick, 76 of Crofton, MD, died Nov. 28, 2019, in Compass Regional Hospice Center, Centreville, MD.
Mr. Beenick was born on Feb. 20, 1943, son of the late Joseph and Catherine Brecker Beenick. He was raised in Frackville, PA and after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1964 at Fort Meade and worked for NSA for four years. He operated the Pizza Inn in Greenbelt for 18 years and later worked in sales with the flooring industry.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his life partner of 39 years, Frances 'Fran' G. Marvel in 2012; his son, Edward L. Beenick; his brothers, Leonard, Thomas and Lawrence Beenick and a sister Joanne Beenick.
Ed is survived by two sisters, Rose Grady and Bernice Bernotas both of Pennsylvania, Fran's daughter, Donna Boswell and her husband, Victor of Woodstock; granddaughter, Haleigh Boswell; numerous nieces and nephews and was "Pop" to Madeline Baker.
Viewing, Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 am in St. Dennis Catholic Church, 153 N. Main St. Galena, MD. Burial in Galena Cemetery.
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 5, 2019