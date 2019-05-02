MILLINGTON - Elizabeth "Betti" Freeman of Millington, MD, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was 71.

Betti was born June 1, 1947 in Baltimore, MD. She loved spending her childhood years with her father's family in Pittsburgh, PA, and her mother's family on their farm in Nunez, GA, where they grew cotton, tobacco and peanuts.

Betti grew up in Glen Burnie and graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1965. She worked as a parking enforcement officer for the Annapolis City Police Dept. and was very proud of her 27 years with the department where she loved many of her coworkers dearly. She retired in 2006.

Betti moved to the Eastern Shore in 1983. She married David "Eddie" Edward Freeman on March 28, 2013. She loved spending time with her husband going to yard sales and shopping. Betti was very proud of her stenography skills and also loved hummingbirds, watching the squirrels in her yard, reading, and watching the news and weather.

She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Hugh Barth; one son, William Patrick Kuhl; and two brothers: Ralph and Tommy Barth.

She is survived by her husband, David "Eddie" Edward Freeman, of Millington, MD; two daughters: Pamela Teat (Lewis), of Millington, MD; Jennifer Depp (Jason), of Crumpton, MD; three sons: Dale Cayer Jr. (Cheryl), of Kent Island, MD; Tommy Cayer (Brenda), of Glen Burnie, MD; Keith Cayer (Shannon), of Denton, MD; two step daughters: Cathy Willis (Charlie), of Millington, MD; Christy Jenkins, of Clayton, DE; her mother, Mary Barth, of Georgia; a sister, Vickie Barth-Bohannon, of Georgia; grandchildren: Chris, Zack, Brittany, Dale III, Meg, Alex, Michael, Skeeter, Jake, Deanna, Russell, Madeline, Luke, Nicole, Keith Jr., Cheyenne, Cienna, Molly, Janey; five step grandchildren; great grandchildren: Arianna, Alanna, Noah, Brayden, Leo, JR, and twins - Lyla Elizabeth and Mia Margaret; as well as one great grandson due in June, Colton Levi. She is also survived by her lifelong best friend, Lois Ryno, of Glen Burnie, MD.

A service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2 p.m. at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St., Millington, MD, where relatives and friends may call two hours prior (12-2 p.m.) Interment will follow the service in Millington Asbury Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to John's Hopkins Children's Hospital, www.hopkinsallchildrens.org - donations/gifts can be made online.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Kent County News on May 9, 2019